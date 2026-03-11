WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.9150, but opened at $175.84. WSP Global shares last traded at $175.84, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.44.

WSP Global Inc is a Canadian professional services firm specializing in engineering, design and environmental consulting. The company provides advisory, planning and project delivery services to public and private sector clients across the built and natural environment. Its expertise spans the full project lifecycle, from feasibility studies and regulatory approvals to design, construction oversight and asset management.

WSP’s service offerings cover a wide range of market sectors including transportation infrastructure, property and buildings, environment and resources, energy and mining, and water management.

