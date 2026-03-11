Stifel Nicolaus Cuts AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $315.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $389.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.36% from the stock’s previous close.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of AVAV traded down $16.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,352. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $408.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total value of $377,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $19,258,997.62. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,078 shares of company stock worth $1,301,482. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.