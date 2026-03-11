Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,875 shares, an increase of 354.4% from the February 12th total of 8,555 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Investec Group Stock Performance
Investec Group stock remained flat at $7.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.
About Investec Group
Investec Group is an Anglo-South African specialist banking and asset management firm that provides a range of financial products and services to private clients, corporates and institutional investors. The company operates through two primary divisions—Private Banking & Wealth Management and Investment & Treasury—and is dual-listed on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges.
Within Private Banking & Wealth Management, Investec offers bespoke solutions such as lending, deposit taking, foreign exchange, trust and fiduciary services, and tailored wealth planning.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Investec Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.