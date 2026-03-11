Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,875 shares, an increase of 354.4% from the February 12th total of 8,555 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

Investec Group stock remained flat at $7.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

About Investec Group

Investec Group is an Anglo-South African specialist banking and asset management firm that provides a range of financial products and services to private clients, corporates and institutional investors. The company operates through two primary divisions—Private Banking & Wealth Management and Investment & Treasury—and is dual-listed on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges.

Within Private Banking & Wealth Management, Investec offers bespoke solutions such as lending, deposit taking, foreign exchange, trust and fiduciary services, and tailored wealth planning.

