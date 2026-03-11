Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Announces Earnings Results

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $99.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.92 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.26%.

Volkswagen Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,494. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VWAGY. Zacks Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is one of the world’s largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market “people’s car,” the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen’s operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company’s consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

