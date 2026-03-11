Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.9595, but opened at $50.39. Fresnillo shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 2,840 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNLPF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Fresnillo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

