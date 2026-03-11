Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Raymond James Financial upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James Financial now has a $123.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. Approximately 1,237,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 929,430 shares.The stock last traded at $86.0860 and had previously closed at $86.92.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNTH. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Early clinical readouts drove optimism — management reported a favorable interim responder analysis and took an early “go” decision for the Phase 3 CAPTIVATE CIDP trial, which investors view as a material clinical catalyst. Read More.

Early clinical readouts drove optimism — management reported a favorable interim responder analysis and took an early “go” decision for the Phase 3 CAPTIVATE CIDP trial, which investors view as a material clinical catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets this week (HC Wainwright to $130, Raymond James to strong‑buy/$123, Robert W. Baird to $132, Truist to $110 and others), signaling growing analyst conviction that clinical progress supports meaningful upside. Read More. Read More.

Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets this week (HC Wainwright to $130, Raymond James to strong‑buy/$123, Robert W. Baird to $132, Truist to $110 and others), signaling growing analyst conviction that clinical progress supports meaningful upside. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company disclosed an emerging AI/cyber/privacy risk tied to increased AI integration — a governance/operational risk to monitor but not an immediate earnings/catalyst issue. Read More.

The company disclosed an emerging AI/cyber/privacy risk tied to increased AI integration — a governance/operational risk to monitor but not an immediate earnings/catalyst issue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dianthus priced an upsized underwritten public offering (7,313,582 shares + pre‑funded warrants) to raise approximately $625M at $81.00 per share; proceeds bolster runway but will dilute existing shareholders and likely cap near‑term upside. The offering is expected to close March 12. Read More.

Dianthus priced an upsized underwritten public offering (7,313,582 shares + pre‑funded warrants) to raise approximately $625M at $81.00 per share; proceeds bolster runway but will dilute existing shareholders and likely cap near‑term upside. The offering is expected to close March 12. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earlier offering announcements prompted share weakness (reports of ~5% decline after the $400M offering disclosure), reflecting investor sensitivity to dilution and timing of clinical value realization. Read More.

Earlier offering announcements prompted share weakness (reports of ~5% decline after the $400M offering disclosure), reflecting investor sensitivity to dilution and timing of clinical value realization. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 results missed on EPS (reported loss of $1.43 vs. est. ~$0.98) — the company remains unprofitable and reliant on external financing to fund late‑stage trials. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Dianthus Therapeutics this week:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.46). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 7,973.33%.The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.