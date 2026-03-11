Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.82 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Concrete Pumping’s conference call:

Q1 results showed improvement with revenue up 5% to $90.6M and adjusted EBITDA up 6% to $18M , with steady adjusted EBITDA margin (~20%) and positive free cash flow generation.

Q1 results showed improvement with and , with steady adjusted EBITDA margin (~20%) and positive free cash flow generation. Management highlighted outsized strength in large-scale commercial work — led by data center and chip-plant projects — and Eco‑Pan waste services, which grew revenue 8% and drove a 20% increase in segment adjusted EBITDA.

Management highlighted outsized strength in large-scale commercial work — led by and chip-plant projects — and Eco‑Pan waste services, which grew revenue 8% and drove a 20% increase in segment adjusted EBITDA. The company left FY26 guidance unchanged — revenue $390–410M , adjusted EBITDA $90–100M and at least $40M free cash flow — and reiterated a planned ~$22M of accelerated CapEx in 2026 ahead of 2027 NOx standards.

The company left FY26 guidance unchanged — , and at least — and reiterated a planned ~$22M of accelerated CapEx in 2026 ahead of 2027 NOx standards. Gross margin declined ~80 bps to 35.3% , primarily from higher commercial insurance and repair/maintenance costs, and management warned rising fuel prices could pressure margins despite fuel surcharges.

Gross margin declined ~80 bps to , primarily from higher commercial insurance and repair/maintenance costs, and management warned rising fuel prices could pressure margins despite fuel surcharges. Balance sheet and capital returns remain supportive: net debt $372M (≈3.8x adj. EBITDA), ~$350M available liquidity, and ongoing buybacks (651k shares for $4M in Q1; ~$14.5M authorization remaining).

Concrete Pumping Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of BBCP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 103,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,778. The firm has a market cap of $365.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BBCP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Concrete Pumping this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — BBCP reported ($0.06) EPS vs. consensus ($0.09) and revenue of $90.6M vs. ~$84.8M expected; income from operations rose 29% and adjusted EBITDA increased 6%, signaling operational improvement. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — BBCP reported ($0.06) EPS vs. consensus ($0.09) and revenue of $90.6M vs. ~$84.8M expected; income from operations rose 29% and adjusted EBITDA increased 6%, signaling operational improvement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Beating revenue and EPS estimates (including Zacks’ report that the loss was smaller than expected) likely comforted investors and helped lift the stock. Read More.

Beating revenue and EPS estimates (including Zacks’ report that the loss was smaller than expected) likely comforted investors and helped lift the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $7.50 to $8.00 (maintaining a Neutral rating), implying roughly mid‑teens upside versus current levels — a supportive analyst action for near‑term demand. Read More.

Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $7.50 to $8.00 (maintaining a Neutral rating), implying roughly mid‑teens upside versus current levels — a supportive analyst action for near‑term demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance was provided at $390M–$410M, which brackets the consensus (~$399.3M); guidance appears broadly in line with Street expectations but the EPS guidance detail was not clearly reported in the release. (Company disclosure)

FY2026 revenue guidance was provided at $390M–$410M, which brackets the consensus (~$399.3M); guidance appears broadly in line with Street expectations but the EPS guidance detail was not clearly reported in the release. (Company disclosure) Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 earnings materials and the conference-call transcript are available for review if you want management commentary on backlog, pricing, and fleet utilization. Read More. • Read More.

Full Q1 earnings materials and the conference-call transcript are available for review if you want management commentary on backlog, pricing, and fleet utilization. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports flagged a big increase in “short interest” for March, but the underlying data appears inconsistent (zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure). Treat that data cautiously; it does not currently signal a clear short‑squeeze risk. (Short‑interest reports)

Reports flagged a big increase in “short interest” for March, but the underlying data appears inconsistent (zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure). Treat that data cautiously; it does not currently signal a clear short‑squeeze risk. (Short‑interest reports) Negative Sentiment: Despite beats, the company still reported a GAAP net loss for the quarter and maintains thin net margins (reported net margin ~1.6%) and low ROE (~2.9%), underscoring profitability constraints relative to the stock’s valuation (P/E in background data is elevated). Read More.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) is a specialized provider of concrete placing and pumping solutions for commercial, residential and infrastructure construction projects. Through its network of regional operating subsidiaries, the company offers boom pumps, line pumps and volumetric concrete mixers, enabling contractors to efficiently deliver and place concrete on jobsites of varying scale and complexity. Concrete Pumping’s services are designed to streamline the concrete placement process, reduce project timelines and improve overall jobsite safety.

Since its formation through a series of strategic acquisitions beginning in 2020, Concrete Pumping Holdings has focused on consolidating regional operators under a unified platform.

