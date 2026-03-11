Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBIGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.69), FiscalAI reports. Ultralife had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.92%.The firm had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Ultralife’s conference call:

  • Ultralife reported Q4 revenue of $48.5 million (up 10.6% YoY) and FY2025 revenue of $191.2 million, with backlog rising to $110.2 million (≈58% of TTM sales) that management expects to largely ship in 2026.
  • A one-time non-cash intangible asset impairment (~$12.2M) and related charges produced a Q4 operating loss of $10.6 million and a GAAP net loss of $7.4 million ($0.45/share), leading to a full-year operating loss of $5.9M.
  • The Battery & Energy segment strengthened—Q4 revenues of $45.9 million (up 15.1%) and gross margin improved to 25.1% (+170 bps)—while new products (Conformal wearable battery shipping, Thin Cell validated, X5‑SuperLite in production) and the Electrochem integration expand vertical integration and addressable markets.
  • Communications Systems revenue declined to $2.6 million (‑35%) due to order timing, but management is targeting a $25 million baseline and expects 2026 product launches (A2303 amplifier, ruggedized server variants, Crescent wearable) to drive a rebound.
  • Liquidity and adjusted operating metrics appear solid—Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million (11.7% of sales), TTM adjusted EBITDA of $17.3M (9%), working capital of $68.5M, current ratio 2.8, and acquisition debt principal reduced by $4.8M in 2025.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Ultralife stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 14,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 28,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $162,951.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,235,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,096.70. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $300,838. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ultralife by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Ultralife by 1,428.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ultralife by 474.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 127.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ultralife in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultralife currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of energy and communications products for defense, medical, automotive and consumer electronics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Power Systems and Communications Systems. In its Power Systems segment, Ultralife produces lithium-ion rechargeable cells and battery packs, primary lithium batteries, alkaline and rechargeable battery packs, chargers and battery accessories designed to meet demanding performance and safety requirements.

