Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in February

Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 428 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the February 12th total of 1,388 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,092 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hemnet Group Stock Performance

Shares of HMNTY stock remained flat at $13.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. Hemnet Group has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $40.22.

Get Hemnet Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMNTY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hemnet Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Hemnet Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hemnet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Hemnet Group

(Get Free Report)

Hemnet Group AB (OTCMKTS: HMNTY) is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.