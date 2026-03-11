Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 31,431 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the February 12th total of 8,172 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 155,866 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LZAGY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lonza Group Stock Down 0.4%

Lonza Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. 8,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,280. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lonza Group has a one year low of $55.57 and a one year high of $73.85.

Lonza Group is a Swiss multinational life sciences company that provides products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company operates globally with manufacturing and research facilities across Europe, North America and Asia, serving customers involved in drug discovery, development and commercial production. Lonza’s client base ranges from large pharmaceutical firms to emerging biotech companies and manufacturers of consumer health and specialty chemical products.

The company’s core activities center on contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) for small molecules and biologics, including process development, clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing, and fill–finish services.

