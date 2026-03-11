Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.960-2.000 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Oracle’s conference call:

Oracle said Q3 was “tremendous” — the first quarter in over 15 years where both organic total revenue and organic non‑GAAP EPS grew 20%+ in USD; cloud applications revenue rose 11% (annualized run rate $16.1B) and >2,000 customers went live in the quarter.

in USD; cloud applications revenue rose 11% (annualized run rate $16.1B) and >2,000 customers went live in the quarter. AI infrastructure and multi‑cloud database businesses are scaling rapidly — multi‑cloud database revenue grew 531% YoY , AI infrastructure revenue grew 243% YoY, RPO stands at $553B, Oracle delivered >400MW of AI capacity in Q3 and reported AI gross margins (~32%) above guidance.

, AI infrastructure revenue grew 243% YoY, RPO stands at $553B, Oracle delivered >400MW of AI capacity in Q3 and reported AI gross margins (~32%) above guidance. Oracle is embedding AI into its SaaS suites (over 1,000 agents live) and launched new AI‑powered CX products, citing multiple large application wins (including displacing Workday/SAP) that management says demonstrate ecosystem automation rather than SaaS disruption.

live) and launched new AI‑powered CX products, citing multiple large application wins (including displacing Workday/SAP) that management says demonstrate ecosystem automation rather than SaaS disruption. Capital plan update — Oracle announced intent to raise up to $50B of debt and equity, has already raised $30B via bonds and mandatory convertible preferred stock, and has not yet initiated the at‑the‑market equity portion.

of debt and equity, has already raised $30B via bonds and mandatory convertible preferred stock, and has not yet initiated the at‑the‑market equity portion. Strategic investment — Oracle took a 15% equity stake in the separated TikTok US data operations (board seat); services revenue is unchanged and Oracle will record its share of the new company’s earnings under the equity method in Q4 as non‑operating income.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $429.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.23.

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FIL Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 1,605.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $775,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,916,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,915 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,809,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,277,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $443,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,873,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $365,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

