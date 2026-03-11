Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 73,766 shares, a growth of 413.6% from the February 12th total of 14,362 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KUBTY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.22. 1,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,982. Kubota has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Kubota has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

KUBTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

