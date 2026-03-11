Citigroup Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $94.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSX. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.17. 3,854,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,805,073. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.98. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,278,422,000 after purchasing an additional 920,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,424,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,466,320,000 after purchasing an additional 622,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,588,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,627 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,395,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

