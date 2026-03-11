Atlanticus (ATLCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $705.5480 million for the quarter.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Atlanticus stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. Atlanticus has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer financial products and services in the United States. The company specializes in originating, underwriting and servicing unsecured credit card receivables for non-prime consumers nationwide. Atlanticus partners with independent sales organizations and program managers to deliver private-label and co-branded credit card programs under the Mastercard and Visa networks.

Beyond card issuance, Atlanticus operates a technology-driven servicing platform that manages billing, collections and customer support for both proprietary and third-party credit programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.