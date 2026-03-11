Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Lenovo Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.67, but opened at $24.5950. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 8,865 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Lenovo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 2.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lenovo Group Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group is a multinational technology company known primarily for the design, manufacture and sale of personal computers, servers, storage and smart devices. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial PCs (notable brands include ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion), workstations, enterprise-class ThinkSystem servers and storage, as well as tablets, smartphones (notably through its Motorola Mobility acquisition), smart home devices and related software. Lenovo also provides IT services and solutions, including systems integration, managed services and lifecycle support for enterprise customers.

The company traces its origins to 1984 when it was founded in Beijing as Legend by Liu Chuanzhi; it later adopted the Lenovo name and expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions.

