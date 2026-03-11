Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Declares $0.83 Dividend

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 86.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Endeavour Mining Trading Down 4.3%
Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded down GBX 204.97 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,583.03. 437,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,416.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,633.75. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,578.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,360. The company has a market cap of £11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.07.
About Endeavour Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.