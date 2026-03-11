Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Declares $0.83 Dividend

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 86.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded down GBX 204.97 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,583.03. 437,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,416.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,633.75. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,578.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,360. The company has a market cap of £11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.07.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering meaningful value to people and society. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

