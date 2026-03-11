MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $285.00 and last traded at $297.57. 406,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 799,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.01.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 7.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

