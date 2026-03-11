Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.20 and last traded at $102.6920. 379,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,486,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $224.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $222.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Ares Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average is $155.25. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.26). Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 319.53%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Director Ashish Bhutani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.61 per share, with a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,729.31. The trade was a 41.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.43 per share, with a total value of $59,726.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,350,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,785,000 after buying an additional 129,368 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 35,425.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 221,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after buying an additional 221,055 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,534,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,180,000 after buying an additional 94,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 30.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile



Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

