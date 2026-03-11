Short Interest in iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF) Declines By 97.5%

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,156 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the February 12th total of 767,142 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,257 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,257 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:IDEF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. 18,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,259. iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $36.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

Get iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF alerts:

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

About iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF

BlackRock ETF Trust – iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It is co managed by BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across industrials, capital goods, aerospace and defense, construction and engineering, electrical engineering, industrial conglomerates, commercial and professional services sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.