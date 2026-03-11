Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.96. 283,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.05. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.69 and a 1 year high of C$7.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.11.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 10.23%.The company had revenue of C$322.73 million for the quarter.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

