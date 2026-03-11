CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:BOBP) Short Interest Down 96.0% in February

CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:BOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the February 12th total of 126 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF Price Performance

BOBP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $793,800.00, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Get CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF alerts:

CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF (BOBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Core16 Best of Breed Premier index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 US large-cap equities with perceived capital appreciation potential while minimizing short-term volatility. The fund employs a continuous 10 to 20% cash drag on the portfolio. BOBP was launched on May 20, 2025 and is issued by CORE16.

Receive News & Ratings for CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.