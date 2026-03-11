GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the February 12th total of 106,456 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GivBux Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBUX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 131,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,411. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -16.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19. GivBux has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $9.88.
GivBux Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GivBux
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for GivBux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GivBux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.