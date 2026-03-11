Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $5.0450. Approximately 1,040,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,538,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,643.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,052,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,268.95. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,557.43. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 683,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,974.56. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,415 shares of company stock worth $97,398. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

