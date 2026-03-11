Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Rises By 386.7%

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 439,573 shares, an increase of 386.7% from the February 12th total of 90,308 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 851,324 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 851,324 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ GPIQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 355,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,609. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.4527 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Cedarwood Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

