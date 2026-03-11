TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Up 8% – Here’s Why

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.5020. Approximately 5,213,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 30,894,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WULF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Insider Transactions at TeraWulf

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.67.

In other TeraWulf news, Director Michael C. Bucella purchased 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $50,038.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 270,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,635.62. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,256 shares of company stock worth $80,109. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 1,191.0% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in TeraWulf by 366.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

Further Reading

