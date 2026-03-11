EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 3.5% increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

EQB Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of EQB stock traded down C$1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$116.02. The company had a trading volume of 53,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. EQB has a 52 week low of C$83.93 and a 52 week high of C$126.51.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. At Equitable Bank we are as invested in our employees as we are in our business. Thats why we are consistently recognized as one of Canadas Top Employers a rating that comes from our 1300+ employees.

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.