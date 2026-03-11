EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 3.5% increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
EQB Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of EQB stock traded down C$1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$116.02. The company had a trading volume of 53,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. EQB has a 52 week low of C$83.93 and a 52 week high of C$126.51.
EQB Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EQB
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.