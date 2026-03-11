Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,506. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $897.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company’s portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world’s most competitive real estate markets.

