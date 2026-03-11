Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,249 shares, a growth of 412.6% from the February 12th total of 1,024 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ METCZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. 3,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,622. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a U.S.-based coal producer specializing in the extraction and sale of high‐grade metallurgical and steam coal. The company’s core operations are centered in southern West Virginia, where it operates the Elk Creek mining complex and the Alma metallurgical coal complex. These underground mines produce bituminous coal primarily used in steelmaking, as well as thermal coal for power generation. Ramaco also has development projects underway, including the planned Brook Mine and the acquisition of additional reserves aimed at supporting long‐term production growth.

Founded in 2013 by industry veteran Christopher Cline, Ramaco Resources went public in 2018 to fund its expansion into the metallurgical coal market.

