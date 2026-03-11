Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ESBA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. 699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,553. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 18.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP is the operating partnership affiliated with Empire State Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on ownership, operation and redevelopment of office and retail properties. Through its portfolio, the company generates income primarily by leasing space in landmark and Class A office buildings, managing tenant relationships and overseeing property operations, maintenance and marketing efforts.

The partnership’s flagship asset is the iconic Empire State Building in New York City, a 102‐story office tower and major tourist attraction.

