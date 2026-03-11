Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 3.4% increase from Nuveen California Municipal Va’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Price Performance

NCA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 52,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,499. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Va alerts:

About Nuveen California Municipal Va

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc (NYSE: NCA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in or having projects based in California. Its holdings primarily include revenue and general obligation bonds, with an emphasis on investment-grade and select high-yield issues.

The portfolio management team employs a disciplined credit analysis process to assess the financial strength, revenue streams and underlying collateral of each issuer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Va Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Va and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.