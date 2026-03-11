Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CBK)

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Commercial Bancgroup Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. 11,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Commercial Bancgroup has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $27.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $307.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.85.

Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Commercial Bancgroup in a research note on Friday, December 26th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Bancgroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Commercial Bancgroup Company Profile

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”), to become a financial holding company. We were incorporated in Tennessee in 1975, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee banking corporation organized in 1976. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution that offers traditional consumer and commercial products and services to serve businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

