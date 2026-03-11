Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 461,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 601,255 shares.The stock last traded at $19.1210 and had previously closed at $22.04.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Forward Air from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $601.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.60 million. Forward Air had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.67%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Corporation will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Forward Air by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Forward Air by 12.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 7.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation is a leading North American provider of expedited ground transportation and related logistics services, specializing in time-sensitive shipments. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including less-than-truckload (LTL) expedited freight, consolidation and distribution services, container drayage, and final-mile delivery. By integrating transportation management with warehousing, inventory control, and technology-driven tracking, Forward Air supports customers across a variety of industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and chemicals.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward Air has developed a broad network of service centers, terminals and rail ramps throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

