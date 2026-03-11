Myers Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MYE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. 156,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,850. The company has a market cap of $790.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.06. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 4.23%.The company had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MYE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Myers Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer of polymer products serving industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The company designs, produces and markets a broad range of molded and fabricated plastic components, including pallets, bulk containers, tanks and drums used in material handling and storage applications. Myers Industries leverages proprietary polymer technologies to provide durable, reusable solutions that help customers optimize supply chain efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Myers operates primarily through two business segments.

