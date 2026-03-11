Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Trading Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.6630. Approximately 169,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,101,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightwave Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market capitalization of $636.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

In other news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 25,591 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $89,056.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,325.12. The trade was a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,942.36. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LWLG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 159.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the second quarter valued at $138,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 36,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

