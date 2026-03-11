Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 18.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.2730. 9,733,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 22,858,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of research firms have commented on NVTS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 3.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 254.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 873,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $7,075,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,755,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,519,841.60. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $123,064.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 833,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,821.06. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,828,753 shares of company stock worth $15,732,207. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

