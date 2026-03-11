Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 493,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,225,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NTDOY. Zacks Research cut shares of Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nintendo from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nintendo

Nintendo Trading Up 6.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Nintendo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.488-0.488 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nintendo by 34.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nintendo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,720,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.