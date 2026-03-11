Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOMO. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Citizens Jmp reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Shares of DOMO opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Domo has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $231.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Domo by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Domo beat quarterly estimates — reported $0.03 EPS vs. a consensus loss and revenue of ~$79.6M marginally above estimates; the earnings surprise and positive guidance/remarks helped lift sentiment. MarketBeat: Domo earnings

Domo beat quarterly estimates — reported $0.03 EPS vs. a consensus loss and revenue of ~$79.6M marginally above estimates; the earnings surprise and positive guidance/remarks helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Operational metrics showed improvement: billings rose ~8% to $111.2M and Subscription Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) increased ~8% to $437.9M, indicating stronger contracted revenue growth. BusinessWire: Q4 & FY2026 results

Operational metrics showed improvement: billings rose ~8% to $111.2M and Subscription Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) increased ~8% to $437.9M, indicating stronger contracted revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: the stock rallied sharply in after-hours and premarket trading on the print and beats, attracting momentum buying and newsflow coverage that amplified the move. Benzinga: premarket movers

Market reaction: the stock rallied sharply in after-hours and premarket trading on the print and beats, attracting momentum buying and newsflow coverage that amplified the move. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest dynamics are mixed: recent reporting shows short interest remains meaningful (~10.4% reported in late February) but had declined month-over-month — this can both amplify moves and limit downside depending on flow. (data compiled from recent filings)

Short-interest dynamics are mixed: recent reporting shows short interest remains meaningful (~10.4% reported in late February) but had declined month-over-month — this can both amplify moves and limit downside depending on flow. (data compiled from recent filings) Neutral Sentiment: Broader market risk (geopolitical headlines and futures weakness) may cap gains or add volatility despite the company-specific beat. Benzinga: market movers & macro

Broader market risk (geopolitical headlines and futures weakness) may cap gains or add volatility despite the company-specific beat. Negative Sentiment: Debt and capital-structure concerns remain prominent in coverage — some analysts (Citizens) maintained an Underperform rating, flagging leverage and competitive headwinds as reasons for caution despite the beat. That narrative is keeping some investors on the sidelines. Blockonomi: Debt worries after Q4

Debt and capital-structure concerns remain prominent in coverage — some analysts (Citizens) maintained an Underperform rating, flagging leverage and competitive headwinds as reasons for caution despite the beat. That narrative is keeping some investors on the sidelines. Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth remained modest (single-digit subscription growth) and the stock still trades near its 52-week low — structural growth concerns could limit longer-term re-rating until stronger topline acceleration or balance-sheet repair is visible. MarketBeat: DOMO stock page

Domo, Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company’s flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

