Louise Sams Acquires 1,000 Shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) Director Louise Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CoStar Group Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,637.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.22 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price objective on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $74.00 target price on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.35.

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

