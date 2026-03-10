Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Globus Medical (GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/3/2026 – Globus Medical was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/26/2026 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Globus Medical was given a new $115.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.
- 2/25/2026 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $112.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Globus Medical was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Globus Medical was upgraded by TD Cowen to “strong-buy”.
- 1/26/2026 – Globus Medical is now covered by TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Globus Medical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from $90.00.
- 1/8/2026 – Globus Medical had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,360.90. This represents a 16.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly Huller sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.
In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.
