Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Globus Medical (GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2026 – Globus Medical was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/26/2026 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Globus Medical was given a new $115.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

2/25/2026 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $112.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Globus Medical was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Globus Medical was upgraded by TD Cowen to “strong-buy”.

1/26/2026 – Globus Medical is now covered by TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Globus Medical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from $90.00.

1/8/2026 – Globus Medical had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,360.90. This represents a 16.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly Huller sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical Inc alerts:

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.