Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 target price on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 7,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $252,641.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,195.52. This trade represents a 20.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $116,792.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,532.22. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,540 shares of company stock valued at $12,863,770. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,639,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,258,000 after buying an additional 5,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,011.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,187,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,848 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,323,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $20,110,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

