Wall Street Zen Downgrades Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Hold

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $31.95 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 100,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc is a publicly traded footwear company (NASDAQ: WEYS) based in Glendale, Wisconsin, that designs, sources, markets and distributes branded footwear products. The company operates through a portfolio of five consumer brands—Florsheim, Stacy Adams, Nunn Bush, BOGS and Rafters—offering a full range of dress, casual and performance footwear for men and women.

The Florsheim brand, with roots dating back to 1892, provides classic and contemporary men’s dress shoe styles, while Stacy Adams and Nunn Bush deliver fashion-forward and casual offerings.

