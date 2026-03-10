Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Major Shareholder Mike Zoi Sells 29,224 Shares

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mike Zoi sold 29,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $137,352.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,216,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,858. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mike Zoi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Mike Zoi sold 24,720 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $119,644.80.

On Thursday, March 5th, Mike Zoi sold 90,900 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $408,141.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mike Zoi sold 40,535 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $163,356.05.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mike Zoi sold 11,675 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $44,014.75.

On Monday, March 2nd, Mike Zoi sold 6,500 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $24,310.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Mike Zoi sold 9,603 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $35,627.13.

On Thursday, February 26th, Mike Zoi sold 5,059 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $17,807.68.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Mike Zoi sold 9,362 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $33,515.96.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Mike Zoi sold 8,960 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $32,435.20.

On Monday, February 23rd, Mike Zoi sold 48,909 shares of Motorsport Games stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $175,583.31.

Motorsport Games Trading Up 4.5%

MSGM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 146,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Motorsport Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games, Inc is a publicly traded developer and publisher of interactive motorsport entertainment, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company specializes in creating officially licensed racing simulation titles and managing associated esports competitions. By focusing exclusively on the motorsport genre, Motorsport Games aims to deliver authentic digital experiences that mirror the rules, tracks and vehicles of real-world racing series.

The company’s core activities include the development of video games under licenses from major sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

Featured Stories

