KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.80) per share and revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLX Energy Services

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Max Bouthillette bought 16,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $27,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 142,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,584.55. This represents a 13.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,753,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services is a provider of completion tools and pumping equipment for the upstream oil and gas sector, offering high-pressure pumping systems, pressure control equipment, solids control services and downhole rental tools. The company supports well completion and stimulation operations by supplying, installing and maintaining critical equipment used in hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing interventions and associated wellsite activities.

The firm’s product portfolio includes deck-mounted and portable fracturing pumps, high-pressure manifolds, flowback and well testing units, filtration and separation systems, and wellsite automation solutions.

