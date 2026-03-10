What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Cascades FY2026 Earnings?

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cascades had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.47%.The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAS
Cascades Price Performance
Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$11.76 on Monday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.
Cascades Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- Gold Shock Coming March 18?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- America’s 1776 happening again
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.