What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Cascades FY2026 Earnings?

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cascades had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.47%.The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$11.76 on Monday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

