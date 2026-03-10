Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

WF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Woori Bank Stock Up 3.3%

Woori Bank stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.10. Woori Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). Woori Bank had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 13.49%.The firm had revenue of $367.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Woori Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Woori Bank by 551.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woori Bank by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 3,282.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

