Analysts Offer Predictions for Bae Systems FY2026 Earnings

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Bae Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Bae Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Bae Systems’ FY2027 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get Bae Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bae Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bae Systems Stock Up 0.9%

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $120.00 on Monday. Bae Systems has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07.

Institutional Trading of Bae Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Bae Systems by 3,150.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bae Systems by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Bae Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bae Systems by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bae Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bae Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bae Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bae Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.