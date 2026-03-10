FY2026 Earnings Forecast for ENI Issued By Erste Group Bank

Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for ENI in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. Erste Group Bank has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ENI’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2027 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get ENI alerts:

E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

ENI Trading Up 1.3%

ENI stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. ENI has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. ENI had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ENI by 2,488.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.