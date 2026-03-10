Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $92.17 on Friday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $828,917.10. This represents a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pentair by 173.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,669 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,236,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,944 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,945,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1,690.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 729,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,987,000 after buying an additional 688,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,752,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

