Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intergroup in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intergroup has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ INTG opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a P/E ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. Intergroup has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $42.50.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intergroup stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Intergroup as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial and food packaging products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company produces a broad array of container solutions including corrugated paperboard, recycled fiberboard, plastic and fiber-plastic combinations, as well as wood and tin packaging. These products serve a diverse customer base across the food processing, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses custom-designed cartons, paper and plastic boxes, and heavy-duty shipping containers tailored to meet the specific strength, moisture resistance, and storage requirements of its customers.

