Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

Shares of NYSE:FLG opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.08. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s payout ratio is currently -7.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Financial Corporation (NYSE: FLG) is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company’s mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

